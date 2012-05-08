Microsoft agrees to buy U.S.-Israeli cyber firm Hexadite
TEL AVIV Microsoft said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate responses to cyber attacks.
Gas-focused pipeline company Crosstex Energy LP XTEX.O will buy privately held pipeline services provider Clearfield Energy Inc for about $210 million in cash to expand its presence in Ohio's Utica shale region.
The deal includes a barge-loading crude oil terminal with a capacity of 4,500 barrel per hour and a rail car-loading facility with a capacity 28,000 barrel per day, the company said in a statement.
The acquisition, expected to close in July, will also expand the company's storage capacity and transport fleet.
The deal, which will immediately add to profit, will be funded through a combination of debt and equity, the company said in a statement.
Crosstex shares, which have gained 12 percent in the past six months, closed at $17.08 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TEL AVIV Microsoft said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Hexadite, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology to automate responses to cyber attacks.
Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private as it struggles with an industry-wide slowdown in sales.