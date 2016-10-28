HONG KONG Shares of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group (3320.HK) were set to open flat in their Hong Kong debut on Friday, after China's second-largest pharmaceuticals manufacturer and distributor raised $1.8 billion in an initial public offering.

CR Pharma, as the company is called, was indicated to start trading at HK$9.10, the same as the IPO price of HK$9.10, while the benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI was poised to drop 0.2 percent.

The company, a unit of state-backed China Resources Holdings, sold 1.54 billion new shares near the middle of H$8.45-HK$10.15 per share IPO marketing range.

