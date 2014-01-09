By Cezary Podkul
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 8 Independent U.S. refiner PBF
Energy has begun talks with a half-dozen of its rivals
to consider jointly lobbying Washington against lifting a
decades-old ban on U.S. crude oil exports, sources said on
Wednesday.
New Jersey-based PBF, run by veteran refinery investor
Thomas O'Malley, organized a telephone call earlier on Wednesday
to discuss creating a lobby group that would seek to maintain
existing restrictions on crude exports, according to two people
with knowledge of the call.
HollyFrontier Corp., Delta Air Lines' Monroe Energy
, Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Alon USA Energy
joined the call, as did larger rivals Valero Energy
Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp., one of the
sources said.
The discussion, which the source said was likely to be
continued next week with many of the same participants, is the
first evidence of a more focused lobbying effort that may
counter rising calls to ease the ban, which was imposed in 1975
after the Arab oil embargo.
Valero is the only company thus far to have publicly spoken
out in support of the limits, but Wednesday's call suggests
other export foes are likely to emerge as the debate over one of
this year's biggest energy policy issues heats up.
A growing number of oil producers and some politicians say
it is time to reconsider the restrictions, particularly now that
the rapid rise in shale oil production threatens to exceed
domestic refiners' demand for light, sweet crude -- potentially
causing a drop in domestic prices.
But opening up overseas shipments would likely hurt
refiners, who benefit from a glut of cheap, domestically
produced crude oil that currently cannot be sold overseas.
The purpose of Wednesday's call was to gauge the refiners'
interest in forming a lobbying group, according to one of the
people. The existing refiner industry group, the American Fuel
and Petrochemical Manufacturers, will not oppose easing the ban
because it supports free markets, its president has said.
A spokesperson for PBF Energy declined comment. Spokespeople
for Monroe's parent company, Delta Airlines, and PES also
declined comment. HollyFrontier did not immediately reply to an
email sent after working hours.
Alon has "started the process of becoming informed about a
potential lifting of the ban," a spokesman said when asked about
the call. He said the company would take a position once it
gathered more information on the issue.
REFINERY SPLIT
It is not yet clear how many of the refiners will support
the effort, or how much money they will put toward financing it.
Some divisions have already emerged within the refining
industry, as both Marathon and Philips 66 -- refining
companies that were recently spun out of integrated oil firms --
have said they would not stand in the way of easing the ban.
PBF Energy and Monroe Energy -- both of whom were active in
last year's successful effort to knock back rising ethanol
quotas -- are the most likely leaders and financiers of any
lobbying effort, said one of the people. A follow-up meeting or
call is set for next week to set the strategy for the effort.
The issue poses a thorny dilemma for refiners, who face
other restrictions on trade that directly impact their bottom
lines. A nearly 100 year-old law known as the Jones Act limits
domestic shipping only to U.S.-flagged vessels, which East Coast
refiners and fuel suppliers say drives up their costs.
Opposing the lifting of the crude oil export ban could
weaken refiners' hand in pushing for reforms of the Jones Act,
as they might be seen supporting one market obstacle while
pushing for the abandonment of another.
(Additional reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Joseph
Radford)