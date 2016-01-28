NEW YORK Enterprise Product Partners LP (EPD.N), among the first companies to export U.S. crude after the lifting of a decades-old ban, said on Thursday that the current oil price environment does not support significant exports.

The remarks, made during an earnings call, come a month after the Houston-based midstream company said it was providing pipeline and marine terminal services to load the first U.S. export of crude oil.

That cargo, shipped by trader Vitol SA VITOLV.UL, left for Fos, France, earlier this month.

"(With) Today's price environment, spreads do not generally support significant crude oil exports," Jim Teague, Enterprise' chief executive officer, told analysts during a fourth quarter earnings call.

Teague added, however that as the market moves out of the cycle, things will change.

"Ultimately we believe that lifting the ban will be a real positive for the U.S., will be a stabilizing influence for global oil and gas and will ultimately be very positive for Enterprise," he added.

In late December, Congress passed and President Barack Obama signed into law a $1.8 trillion government spending and tax relief bill that included repealing the four-decade-old export ban, which barred shipments to countries other than Canada.

Since then, a number of companies have rushed to export crude, which has baffled traders because the current U.S. crude premium over brent-related crudes like West African or the North Sea has made it uneconomical for overseas refiners.

U.S. crude futures traded as much as $1.87 a barrel higher than global marker Brent WTCLc1-LCOc1 last week, the most in nearly six years.

A few other cargoes have already, or will soon, leave the U.S. Gulf, including Vitol's export to Italy, and two cargoes to China and Japan.

(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Alden Bentley)