LONDON, July 12 U.S. crude fell $1 to $84.81 a barrel on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said fundamentals had clearly eased in 2012 and as investors awaited Chinese GDP data due a day later.

The agency, which advises industrialised countries on energy policy, said market fundamentals had "clearly eased since the start of the year" and that oil stocks had built up significantly over the last few months. (Reporting by Jessica Donati)