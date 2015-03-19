RPT-COLUMN-El Nino conditions are developing in the Pacific: Kemp
LONDON, May 4 El Nino conditions are developing across the Pacific with an increasing probability that a full-fledged El Nino episode will occur during the second half of 2017.
U.S. CRUDE FALLS MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO $43.66 A BARREL ON HIGHER THAN EXPECTED INVENTORY BUILD
LONDON, May 4 El Nino conditions are developing across the Pacific with an increasing probability that a full-fledged El Nino episode will occur during the second half of 2017.
SINGAPORE, May 5 Oil prices were marooned near five-months lows on Friday after a near 5 percent fall in the previous session on concerns over rising U.S. supply, wiping out all of the price gains since OPEC's move to curb output.