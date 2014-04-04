UPDATE 1-BHP cuts key output targets, sees some petroleum divestment
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES EXTEND GAINS BY MORE THAN $1 TO $101.40
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter.