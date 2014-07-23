Oil prices dip on bloated U.S. market, mixed Saudi signals
SINGAPORE, April 19 Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as bloated U.S. supplies weighed on markets while a fall in Saudi crude exports was offset by rising production in the country.
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES HOLD GAINS AFTER EIA REPORT OF 4-MLN-BARREL DRAW IN INVENTORIES
SINGAPORE, April 19 Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as bloated U.S. supplies weighed on markets while a fall in Saudi crude exports was offset by rising production in the country.
LONDON, April 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, the mayor of Warsaw, introduced bus lanes on one of the city's main arteries to cut travel times by public transport and to encourage more people to use it, not everybody in the Polish capital was impressed.