Iraqi minister agrees with Saudi call to extend OPEC cuts for 9 months
BAGHDAD, May 22 Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Monday he agreed with Saudi Arabia on the need for extending OPEC crude output cuts for a further nine months.
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
BAGHDAD, May 22 Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Monday he agreed with Saudi Arabia on the need for extending OPEC crude output cuts for a further nine months.
LONDON, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change will worsen food and water shortages in the Middle East and north Africa, and risk triggering more conflict and mass migration, with serious implications for the wider world, lawmakers from NATO's Parliamentary Assembly said Monday.