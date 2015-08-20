(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 20 U.S. crude imports topped 8
million barrels per day (bpd) last week for only the second time
this year, spurring an unexpected rise in stockpiles and sending
U.S. oil prices down to a fresh post-crisis low.
The United States imported 56.3 million barrels of crude in
the week ending Aug. 14, up from 53.0 million barrels the week
before, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The difference is equivalent to the arrival of between one
and two very large crude carriers (VLCCs), tankers that can
carry up to 2 million barrels each (link.reuters.com/vas45w).
Higher imports largely accounted for the reported 2.6
million barrel increase in commercial crude stocks, though
refinery processing also slipped as a result of problems at BP's
Whiting refinery in Indiana.
Increased imports are not particularly surprising since
refiners and traders currently have a strong incentive to
maximise the amount of crude in storage (link.reuters.com/sas45w).
The contango in futures prices implies the market will pay
around 75 cents per barrel per month to store oil in the United
States between September and December.
At one point last week, the fourth-quarter contango was
running at almost $1 per month, far above the cost of leasing
tank space and financing the inventory.
Refining margins for turning crude into gasoline have
softened in recent days but remain at some of the highest levels
in the last decade.
Refiners can earn around $17 per barrel for converting every
barrel of imported oil into gasoline, up from about $11 this
time last year, before operating costs, depreciation and taxes.
There is an enormous incentive for refiners to stock up on
relatively cheap crude, maximise sales of expensive gasoline,
and hedge to lock in the generous refining margin.
And there is plenty of room at refineries and especially
tank farms to load up in the next few months in response to
market incentives.
U.S. commercial crude stocks stand at 456 million barrels.
But according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
there was space to store 659 million barrels at the end of
March, or 541 million if tank bottoms are excluded.
In principle, U.S. stockpiles could rise by another 85
million barrels if the right financial incentives are in place
before storage capacity runs out. In practice there are some
operational constraints on filling every storage tank to maximum
capacity.
But set against this, extra storage has probably been added
since March, and current stocks include around 100 million
barrels of pipeline fill and other oil in transit.
The basic point, however, is that there is room to hold tens
of millions of barrels of extra crude currently lying empty or
only partially filled.
As long as the financial incentives are right and storage
space is available, it makes sense to fill it, which should
result in more tankers arriving in the United States over the
next few weeks and months and an increase in reported stockpiles
over the fourth quarter.
Whether strong imports and stock builds are bearish is a
matter of perspective.
In one sense imports and rising stocks are not really new
information since they should have been anticipated because of
the structure of crude and gasoline futures prices.
In another sense, they underscore how much surplus crude is
around in the market.
The fact the futures market responded to a relatively small
increase in stockpiles by pushing U.S. oil prices down by $1.70
per barrel in a few hours to a new post-2009 low underscores how
bearish sentiment has become.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)