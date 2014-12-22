UPDATE 6-Oil rises from one-month low on hopes of output deal extension
* Oil companies beat first-quarter profit expectations (Adds Russian Energy Minister, oil company results)
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES DOWN $2 A BARREL
* Oil companies beat first-quarter profit expectations (Adds Russian Energy Minister, oil company results)
ROME, April 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United Nations issued a blunt ultimatum on Friday - if donors fail to pour more money into Africa and Yemen then aid workers might have to choose which of the starving millions live or die.