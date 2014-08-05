UPDATE 1-Oil recovers lost ground, but market remains under pressure
* But rise in U.S. drilling undermines group's efforts (Adds comment, updates prices)
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL $1 PER BARREL ON WEAKER DEMAND IN GASOLINE MARKET
* But rise in U.S. drilling undermines group's efforts (Adds comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Donald Trump this week will sign new executive orders before he completes his first 100 days in office, including two on energy and the environment, which would make it easier for the United States to develop energy on and offshore, a White House official said on Sunday.