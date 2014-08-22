UPDATE 8-Oil edges lower, trade thin as some cash in after 3-week rally
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL $1 PER BARREL ON EXPECTED INCREASE IN CUSHING INVENTORY
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. shale production in May was set for its biggest monthly increase in more than two years, government data showed on Monday, as producers stepped up their drilling activity with oil prices hovering at over $50 a barrel.