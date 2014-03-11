RPT-Naphtha surges as cold Asia weather pulls LPG to heating
* LPG loses appeal for ethylene makers as winter drives up price
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL MORE THAN $1 PER BARREL
* LPG loses appeal for ethylene makers as winter drives up price
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 A senior aide to U.S. President Donald Trump has scrapped plans to visit Canada for talks with officials in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, a Canadian government source said on Monday.