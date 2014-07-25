Japan 2016/17 oil sales fall to lowest in over 46 yrs

TOKYO, May 1 Japan's total oil sales in the fiscal year ended March 31 fell to the lowest in more than 46 years, trade ministry data showed, reflecting a gradual decline in demand amid a falling population and a shift to more efficient vehicles and equipment. Japan's total oil sales fell 2 percent to 3.05 million barrels per day (176.88 million kilolitres), marking the lowest annual volumes in database that goes back as far as 1970/71, an official with the Ministry of Economy