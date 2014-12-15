Oil prices claw back ground after sharp drop, buoyed by US crude stock dip
* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude prices
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES FALL TO NEW 5-YEAR LOW OF $55.02 A BARREL, HEAD FOR TECHNICAL TEST AT $55
* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude prices
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks may slip for a second consecutive day on Thursday as a weak Wall Street and declining commodity prices, especially for oil, prompted investors to trim their exposure to risky assets.