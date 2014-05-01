Durham farmer runs off with coal carrying crown
LONDON, April 18 A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES REVERSE LOSSES, RISE 2 CENTS AT $99.76 PER BARREL IN LATE MORNING TRADE
LONDON, April 18 A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES TURN POSITIVE AFTER GENSCAPE DATA SHOWS DRAW OF ABOUT 400,000 BARRELS IN NEW YORK HARBOR REGION - TRADERS