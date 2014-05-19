UPDATE 1-Russia reaches almost full compliance with oil output cuts

VATUTINKI, Russia, April 28 Russia's oil production cuts have reached almost 300,000 barrels per day, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, in line with its pledge to curtail output as part of a global pact. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other leading non-OPEC producers, pledged to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017 to shrink bloated inventories and support prices. Novak said that on avera