GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES UNCHANGED AFTER BAKER HUGHES REPORTS U.S. OIL DRILLING RIG COUNT FELL BY 8
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.