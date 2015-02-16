LONDON Feb 16 U.S. shale producers have
responded even more quickly to lower oil prices than analysts
expected, which should ensure shale production hits a plateau by
May or June and is sustained rather than falling in the second
half of the year.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States
declined by another 84 last week, according to oil field
services company Baker Hughes.
The oil-directed rig count has now fallen by a total of 553,
or 34 percent, since early October, the fastest decline since
1986.
Some analysts have questioned whether the decline in rig
counts will really result in a slowdown in oil output.
The most basic lower rigs, those with the lowest horsepower
and depth ratings, capable only of drilling vertically, are
likely to be idled first, leaving more powerful units with
horizontal capability still working.
And drilling will pull back from speculative frontier areas
to concentrate on the most productive parts of well-established
plays to maximise new output per well drilled.
But however the data is analysed a broad-based slowdown in
drilling is now occurring across the entire U.S. shale sector.
BROAD SLOWDOWN
In two of the Big Three shale plays, Williston and Permian
basins, the number of rigs drilling for oil has fallen by 34
percent, exactly in line with the national average.
Only the Eagle Ford play, where the rig count is down 28
percent, shows a slightly smaller-than-average percentage
decline.
In terms of rig capability, the number of vertical rigs is
down by 43 percent and the number of directional rigs is down by
almost 41 percent. (Directional rigs can drill slanted wells but
not fully horizontal ones.)
But even the number of horizontal drilling rigs is down by
24 percent, taking 328 horizontal rigs out of operation since
early October.
Horizontal rigs (328) account for almost 60 percent of all
units taken out of service since Oct. 10 (572), according to
Baker Hughes.
The extent of the slowdown comes as no surprise. In
December, Continental Resources, one of the biggest
producers in the Bakken, announced it would cut the number of
rigs operating from around 50 to 34 by the end of the first
quarter (32 percent) and an average of 31 for the whole of 2015
(38 percent).
Nonetheless, the slowdown has occurred even faster than
expected as ultra-low prices in January sent a shock through the
entire production community.
The bravado with which shale drillers greeted falling prices
in October and November, openly challenging to OPEC to do its
worst, reminiscent of President George W Bush's "bring 'em on",
has evaporated.
Now shale producers are focused on restructuring their
operations and conserving cash to survive until prices recover.
BREAKING EVEN AGAIN
The faster-than-expected response from producers has helped
oil prices rise from their mid-January lows to a more
sustainable level.
Front-month Brent prices are up 31 percent from less than
$47 on Jan. 13 to $62. WTI has risen 20 percent from $44 on Jan.
29 to $53.
Plains Marketing posted prices for Bakken sweet are up 28
percent from just $28 on Jan. 28 to more than $36. Texas posted
prices have risen by around 20 percent from $41 to $49 a barrel.
In January, oil prices had fallen to levels at or below
breakeven levels for even the best parts of the major shale
plays and obviously unsustainable.
But the rebound should ensure drilling in the best
properties within the core areas of the Big Three is just about
sustainable.
Based on a simple average of posted prices and WTI, wellhead
prices in North Dakota have risen to almost $45 per barrel.
Wellhead prices are now at or above the breakeven levels
needed in all four counties at the heart of the Bakken play
(Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams) according to estimates
published last month by North Dakota's Department of Mineral
Resources (DMR).
These four counties together accounted for more than 1
million barrels per day of the state's total production of 1.23
million in December.
Wellhead prices are now much closer to the level needed to
sustain North Dakota's output at around 1.2 million barrels per
day throughout the rest of the year and 2016.
The same is true in Texas, where wellhead prices are close
to $50 per barrel in much of the state.
SUSTAINING OUTPUT
Prices have responded faster than the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) predicted in its January Short-Term Energy
Outlook (STEO).
EIA forecast Brent prices would gradually climb to around
$54 by May and end the year at $70, with WTI recovering to $51
and $67 respectively.
The agency's projected price rebound underpinned its
prediction that crude production would end the year at about the
same level as it began, after dipping between May and September.
In fact, prices have recovered slightly ahead of that
timetable. Crude prices no longer appear severely undervalued or
out of line with underlying supply and demand.
The faster-than-expected price recovery, if it is sustained,
would help support oil production around current levels and
ensure it hits a plateau, rather than declines, over the summer
months and into the end of the year.