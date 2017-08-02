FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ternium wins antitrust nod for ThyseenKrupp's Brazil steel unit
#Deals - Americas
August 2, 2017 / 11:40 AM / in a day

Ternium wins antitrust nod for ThyseenKrupp's Brazil steel unit

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust agency Cade has approved Ternium SA's (TX.N) acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG's (TKAG.DE) Brazilian steel mill CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA, allowing the German behemoth to end a foray in the Americas that triggered massive losses.

In a ruling published in Brazil's government gazette on Tuesday, Cade allowed without restrictions Ternium's purchase of Thyssenkrupp's 100 percent stake in CSA. The deal was valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) when it was announced on Feb. 22, confirming a Reuters report the prior day.

On June 9, Cade agreed to analyze a request from Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA (CSNA3.SA) to gauge whether the Ternium-CSA deal could hamper competition in the local flat steel market.

Late last year, Thyssenkrupp took full control of CSA after Vale SA (VALE5.SA), the world's No. 1 iron ore producer, exited the company for a token sum.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello, Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

