Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
Princess Caroline of Monaco attended the debut performance of the Ballet of Monte Carlo's "Cinderella" on Friday during the Havana Theater Festival.
During her visit to Cuba the princess also visited the Cuban National Ballet School and reportedly had a private meeting with Alicia Alonso, the legendary 93-year-old former ballerina who is the director of the company.
Twenty two countries participated in the festival.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.