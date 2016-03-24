A car drive past the building of the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana, sports complex, where the Rolling Stones will perform a free outdoor concert later this month, in Havana March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

A vintage car is seen with a logo of the band Rolling Stones, outside the venue of the the Rolling Stones' free outdoor concert on March 25 at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, Havana, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man uses his mobile phone to takes pictures of the stage of the Rolling Stones' free outdoor concert on March 25 at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, Havana, March, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A view of the stage to be used for the Rolling Stones' free outdoor concert on March 25 at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, Havana, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Rolling Stones production manager, Dale 'Opie' Skjerseth, talks with the media next to the stage to be used for the Rolling Stones' free outdoor concert on March 25 at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, Havana, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Pedicab driver Roberto Vazquez, 24, (C) wears a T-shirt with The Rolling Stones symbol as he chats with friend in downtown Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/Files

Workers chat as they work at a lighting and sound tower to be used for the Rolling Stones' free outdoor concert on March 25 at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, Havana, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man smokes as the stage to be used for the Rolling Stones' free outdoor concert on March 25 is seen at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, Havana, March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

HAVANA The Rolling Stones are welcoming Cubans to their free concert on Friday with Mick Jagger speaking Spanish in a video on YouTube, though few are likely to see it, given Cuba's scant Internet penetration.

"We have played in many incredible places but this concert in Havana is going to be a historic event for us," Jagger said in a voice over while the Stones' song, "Jumping' Jack Flash" plays to snippets of concert video. "We hope it will be for you, too." (here)

Less than one-third of Cubans have access to the Internet, with only 3.4 percent of homes connected to either the Internet or a local Cuban Intranet, according to U.N. data.

The Stones added Cuba to the end of a Latin American tour, becoming the first major international rock stars to play in the island nation.

The outdoor concert at a sports complex was postponed five days because of the 48-hour visit by U.S. President Barack Obama, who departed Cuba on Tuesday.

The band have brought in 61 shipping containers with an estimated 500 tonnes of equipment, such as a stage, speakers, lights and video screens, the production manager, Dale Skjerseth, told reporters on Sunday.

A crew of 140 Stones employees and at least 80 Cubans have set up on grounds including a football field and adjoining baseball fields with room for hundreds of thousands of spectators who are invited to arrive for free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)