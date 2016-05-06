Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her musician husband Kanye West were spotted leaving a restaurant in Havana on Thursday (May 5). They are on the island, together with other members of the reality show clan to shoot scenes for the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." They are accompanied by Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and her friend Malika Haqq, who stars in the spinoff series "Dash Dolls." Kim and Kanye's daughter, North, has been pictured riding with her mother in a pink convertible. Former Cold War foes the United States and Cuba formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations last July.