WASHINGTON Cummins Inc (CMI.N) Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger said on Friday the company is still growing its market share in China but is prepared for lower infrastructure spending in the country.

"We are prepared, based on what we have heard from the Chinese government, that infrastructure spending will remain a little lower for a while, and that's not necessarily great for us," Linebarger said at the Business Roundtable.

"But our business in China is still terrific, we still have a lot of growth areas, we are growing market share."

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech)