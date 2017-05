NEW YORK The U.S. dollar boosted its share of allocated international reserves to 64.1 percent in the first quarter this year, from about 63 percent in the last quarter, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.

The euro's share, meanwhile, fell again in the first three months of the year to 20.7 percent, from 22.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014.

