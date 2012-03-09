Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he will end his proxy fight for CVR Energy Inc (CVI.N), if at least 36 percent of the oil refiner's stock is not tendered to his $30-a-share offer by March 23.

Icahn, who holds about 14.5 percent of the company's stake and is its top shareholder, will require the support of at least 36 percent to gain control.

"The potential strategic buyers we have spoken with are not prepared to make an acquisition of the company at this time," Icahn said in a letter to CVR's shareholders.

Icahn had earlier said a sale of the company could attract Western Refining (WNR.N), HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N), Tesoro Corp (TSO.N), Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) or ConocoPhilips (COP.N).

Icahn, who has plans to nominate a full slate of directors to CVR Energy's board, said his director nominees will conduct a full and open process to sell the company, if he wins the proxy contest.

If Icahn drops his bid, it will be the corporate-raider-turned-activist's latest. This year he has already dropped a $1.73 billion bid for Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N).

In September, Icahn had dropped his push to get board seats at Clorox Co (CLX.N) and drug maker Forest Laboratories FRX.N. He also gave up on his years-long public campaign against Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N, agreeing to sell his stake in the studio.

Earlier this month, CVR Energy urged stockholders to reject Icahn's offer, saying the hostile bid undervalued the company and was "opportunistic.

Icahn, however, said he believes he will receive the 36 percent support.

CVR Energy shares were trading up 6 percent at $27.65 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)