FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.
MOSCOW Russian steelmaker Evraz (EVRE.L) said on Tuesday that its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack, RIA news agency reported, citing a Evraz representative.
A Evraz spokesman was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
The FBI interviewed several U.S. employees of Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab this week as part of an investigation into the company's operations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.