FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.
ZURICH Food group Mondelez International (MDLZ.O) said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
"I can confirm that our employees are experiencing difficulties in various geographies. We are investigating the issue," spokeswoman Heidi Hauer said on Tuesday.
Companies including shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and Russian oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said their systems had been hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)
Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.
The FBI interviewed several U.S. employees of Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab this week as part of an investigation into the company's operations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.