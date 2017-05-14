Italy investigates foreign ministry hacking attempt
ROME Italy's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was investigating a hacking attempt, after a group calling itself Anonymous published what it said was stolen ministry data.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.
Senior security staff held another meeting in the White House Situation Room on Saturday, and the FBI and National Security Agency were trying to identify the perpetrators of the massive cyber attack, said the official, who spoke on condition on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
ROME Italy's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was investigating a hacking attempt, after a group calling itself Anonymous published what it said was stolen ministry data.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina's army said on Monday that its website was hacked and images purported to be of members of the Islamic State militant group were posted on it.