A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

WASHINGTON A small number of U.S. critical infrastructure operators have been affected by the global ransomware worm, but there has been no significant disruption in their work, a Department of Homeland Security official told Reuters on Monday.

There have been no victims of the cyber attack within the U.S. federal government at this time, the official said.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)