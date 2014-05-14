Fiat Chrysler may add more self-driving supplier partners - CEO
MILAN/DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may seek more supplier partners to help it develop and build self-driving vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The FBI is getting more aggressive in pursuing cyber criminals and hopes to announce searches, indictments and multiple arrests over the next several weeks, the agency's official in charge of combating cyber crime said on Wednesday.
“There is a philosophy change. If you are going to attack Americans, we are going to hold you accountable,” the FBI's Robert Anderson told the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit. “If we can reach out and touch you, we are going to reach out and touch you.”
Anderson said the FBI would show "a much more offensive side" to it cyber program, which he took over in March.
He declined to comment on the status of the probe into a weeks-long cyber attack on retailer Target Corp that came to light in December. The investigation is being led by the Secret Service.
WIESBADEN, Germany Top military officials from the United States and Europe called on Wednesday for better information-sharing to fight terrorism and regular coordinating meetings for justice officials.