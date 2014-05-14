Robert Anderson (L), FBI Executive Assistant Director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, speaks during the third day of Reuters CyberSecurity Summit in Washington, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON The FBI is getting more aggressive in pursuing cyber criminals and hopes to announce searches, indictments and multiple arrests over the next several weeks, the agency's official in charge of combating cyber crime said on Wednesday.

“There is a philosophy change. If you are going to attack Americans, we are going to hold you accountable,” the FBI's Robert Anderson told the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit. “If we can reach out and touch you, we are going to reach out and touch you.”

Anderson said the FBI would show "a much more offensive side" to it cyber program, which he took over in March.

He declined to comment on the status of the probe into a weeks-long cyber attack on retailer Target Corp that came to light in December. The investigation is being led by the Secret Service.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Ros Krasny and Jim Loney)