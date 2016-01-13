Dow merger with DuPont gets conditional approval in Brazil
BRASILIA Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business.
TEL AVIV Israel cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP.O) is in initial talks to buy smaller provider CyberArk Software (CYBR.O), TheMarker financial newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Shares in CyberArk listed on the Nasdaq have fallen 50 percent from a high of $76.35 hit in June 2015. It currently has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion.
Officials at CyberArk and Check Point declined to comment on the report.
If a deal is completed, it would be Check Point's largest acquisition to date.
Last year it purchased two small Israeli companies - cyber security start-up Hyperwise and Lacoon Mobile Security to help prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones.
Check Point, with a market cap of $14.2 billion, had $3.6 billion in cash as of the third quarter of 2015. It is one of the world's largest cyber security firms and pioneered the computer firewall two decades ago.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)
BRASILIA Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business.
An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold a 25 percent stake in Indian non-bank lender Capital First Ltd for 17.67 billion rupees ($275.4 million) in stock market transactions on Wednesday.