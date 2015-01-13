Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
WASHINGTON U.S. Central Command said on Monday that operational military networks were not compromised and there was "no operational impact" from a hacking incident carried out by people claiming to be sympathizers of the Islamic State militant group.
Central Command said its Twitter and YouTube sites were compromised for about 30 minutes but that "our initial assessment" is that no classified information was posted by the hackers.
"Additionally, we are notifying appropriate DoD (Department of Defense) and law enforcement authorities about the potential release of personally identifiable information and will take appropriate steps to ensure any individuals potentially affected are notified as quickly as possible," the command said in a statement.
NEW YORK Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.