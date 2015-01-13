Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Central Command's Twitter and YouTube accounts were suspended on Monday after apparently being hacked by Islamic State supporters.
The Twitter feed had several messages from hackers, including one telling American soldiers to "watch your back," and the YouTube account had two videos that appeared to be linked to the Islamic State movement.
NEW YORK Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.