EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' trading practices
BRUSSELS The European Union's executive is planning a possible law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
WASHINGTON A Pentagon official said Monday the hacking of the U.S. Central Command Twitter feed was an embarrassment but did not appear to be a security threat.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
BRUSSELS The European Union's executive is planning a possible law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
BRUSSELS The European Union plans to launch more antitrust investigations into e-commerce companies after a two-year inquiry uncovered business practices that restrict competition, the European Commission said on Wednesday.