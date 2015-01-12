EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' trading practices
BRUSSELS The European Union's executive is planning a possible law to deal with complaints about unfair trading practices by leading online players such as Apple and Google .
WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday it was monitoring the extent of the hacking incident at U.S. Central Command.
BRUSSELS The European Union plans to launch more antitrust investigations into e-commerce companies after a two-year inquiry uncovered business practices that restrict competition, the European Commission said on Wednesday.