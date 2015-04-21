Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables division: sources
PARIS Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that it has some concerns about a bill to make it easier for companies to share information about cybersecurity threats with the government, but supports its passage by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The White House said it has concerns about the "sweeping liability protections" in the bill, approved by the House Intelligence Committee, but said in a statement that it hoped privacy protections could be strengthened as the House and Senate work together to finalize the legislation.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PARIS Finland's Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, two union sources and a French government source told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the next year to speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts, in its most dramatic move yet to combat the biggest threat to its valuable public image.