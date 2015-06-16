U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Katherine Archuleta (L) testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on the data breach of OPM computers, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Katherine Archuleta rubs her eyes, as she testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on the data breach of OPM computers, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said on Tuesday that officials suspected a cyber attack that affected millions of employee records took place in 2014.

"We suspect that it happened earlier, in 2014," Katherine Archuleta testified at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

