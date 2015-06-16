Alexa: where is Amazon opening a new R&D center? Cambridge, England
LONDON Amazon plans to open a new center in the university city of Cambridge for scientists developing technologies including the Alexa digital assistant used in its Echo speakers.
WASHINGTON The director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said on Tuesday that officials suspected a cyber attack that affected millions of employee records took place in 2014.
"We suspect that it happened earlier, in 2014," Katherine Archuleta testified at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.