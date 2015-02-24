CymaBay Therapeutics Inc said its experimental gout drug did not reduce uric acid levels better than the current standard of care, reducing chances of developing the company's lead drug as a standalone therapy.

The company's shares fell as much as 25 percent to $9.19 in afternoon trade, making it one of the top percentage losers on the Nasdaq.

CymaBay said two doses of its drug, arhalofenate, did not cut uric acid levels to below 6 mg for every deciliter in a mid-stage study, compared with the standard of care treatment, allopurinol.

"It tends to indicate that we will have a hard time chasing patients that are satisfied with the uric acid lowering of allopurinol," Chief Executive Harold Van Wart said on a call with analysts.

He attributed the lower-than-expected fall in uric acid levels to changes to data from patients not following the study design.

The company said it was considering monotherapy and combination therapy for its late-stage study design.

CymaBay said on Jan.12 that arhalofenate in combination with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's febuxostat lowered serum uric acid levels, compared with placebo in an earlier mid-stage study.

Gout is a condition affecting joints and muscles when the body acts against a build-up of uric acid in the blood.

Described as a painful and common form of inflammatory arthritis, gout affects nearly 8.3 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing data.

CymaBay said on Tuesday its once-a-day drug was shown to be safe and well tolerated in the mid-stage study.

This is the first study to show that arhalofenate produces reductions in flares without concomitant dosing of colchicine, the main goal of the study.

Colchicine is an anti-inflammatory compound commonly prescribed to treat gout. The compound has been available in the United States for more than half a century in injectable form.

Intravenous form of colchicine has been ordered off the market by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because of toxicities and fatalities.

Oral versions of the compound are allowed to be sold to treat gout as the side effects are mostly nausea, diarrhea and stomach pain.

Shares of the company, which went public in July 2014, was down about 18 percent at $10.05.

(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)