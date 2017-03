NICOSIA Cyprus appointed Harris Georgiades as finance minister, replacing Michael Sarris who resigned earlier on Tuesday.

Georgiades will be sworn in on Wednesday, a government statement said.

Georgiades was labor minister and deputy finance minister in Cyprus's government, which assumed power barely a month ago and is coping with a severe banking crisis after imposing losses on depositors as part of its 10-billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

