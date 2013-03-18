'Axis of love': Saudi-Russia detente heralds new oil order
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
Nicosia The Cypriot government is suggesting that deposits up to 20,000 euros be exempt from a bank levy announced over the weekend that the island needs to avert a default, a parliamentary official said on Monday.
Remaining deposits up to 100,000 euros would be taxed at 6.7 percent and deposits exceeding that would be taxed at 9.9 percent, the official said on condition of anonymity.
The source said Cyprus's proposal would expect that bank depositors would be compensated with shares and government bonds related to future proceeds from gas earnings.
Under the terms of a deal brokered with euro zone finance ministers on Friday, Cypriot authorities were to impose a 6.7 percent tax on bank deposits under 100,000 euros and a levy of 9.9. percent on deposits exceeding 100,000 euros.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Susan Fenton)
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.
LONDON History suggests that financial markets react violently when a central bank signals it is scaling back the stimulus that has kept an economy afloat - and lined the pockets of investors.