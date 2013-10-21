U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
NICOSIA Cyprus's finance minister said he anticipated that currency controls adopted by the island in March could be lifted "before the spring" of 2014, with the exception of transfers overseas not linked to financial transactions.
Harris Georgiades was briefing parliament on the 2014 budget.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.