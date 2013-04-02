BRUSSELS Only Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and parliamentary speaker Yiannakis Omirou of all government officials will now be entitled to fly business class, as part of the austerity Cyprus agreed to with international lenders in exchange for a bailout.

The ban on business class travel for government employees will not apply to transatlantic flights, said a memorandum of understanding between Cyprus and the euro zone, under which the Mediterranean island is to get 10 billion euros in loans.

Apart from the restrictions on more comfortable travel, senior government officials will also lose the right to buy duty-free cars and all state officials and parliamentarians will have wages frozen until 2016, the document said.

