People look at Hranice Abyss, which according to a team of Czech-Polish explorers is the world's deepest underwater cave, near Hranice, Czech Republic March 29, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Czech divers are preparing to search the world's deepest underwater cave again to see if there is more to be discoverer from its already record-breaking depths.

Last September researchers identified the flooded limestone cave, called Hranicka Propast and located 300km (186 miles) east from Prague, as the deepest of its kind when they reached 404 meters below Earth's surface.

Access to the underwater part of the cave is inside a gorge nestled within a forest.

Exploration was halted then because the cord of a submersible robot used for the expedition was not enough to reach the bottom of the cave, Michal Guba from the Czech Speleological Society said.

The mini-submarine got then tangled in its cords on its way up and it has remained in the water, diver David Cani said, adding it could be hopefully retrieved in April.

The cave, which has become tourist attraction, is not accessible during winter.

Cani went only as deep as 200 meters, leaving the rest of the journey to a robot.

"It is dark, gloomy there, but I had a euphoric feeling when I got there," he said, referring the complete darkness of the underwater cave.

"The rock (of the cave) goes 1.2 kilometers deep, (but) if we reach 500 meters, we will be happy too."

Until now, Italy's Pozzo del Merro was considered the world's deepest flooded cave at 392 meters.

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Vin Shahrestani)