PRAGUE The Czech Republic may adopt the euro around the year 2020, opposition leader Bohuslav Sobotka, the favourite to become prime minister after next year's election, said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic does not have any euro adoption target and its center-right government has refused to set any date, saying the country should wait until it is clear that membership will be beneficial.

"If the next government sets the adoption date for the common European currency, and we would strive for that, I believe the Czech Republic could be using the euro around 2020," Sobotka told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on European policies.

This is the first time since the last election in 2010 that Sobotka has mentioned a concrete possible date. At that time, the aim was to join in 2014 but this target was dropped because of the euro zone crisis.

His Social Democrats hold a 30 percentage point lead over the ruling Civic Democrats in opinion polls ahead of the election planned for 2014 and are likely to lead the next cabinet.

Worries over Europe's sovereign-debt crisis and the resulting deep changes in the euro zone's internal set-up have pushed former communist EU members like the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary to delay plans to join the single currency. Latvia still plans to join next year.

They also need to meet the bloc's entry criteria on inflation, interest rates, public debt and budget.

There has been no recent opinion poll measuring current Czech attitudes toward the euro. A poll by agency CVVM in April last year showed 76 percent of people were against euro adoption.

The Czech republic cut its underlying public sector deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product last year, although one-off accounting items bloated the headline figure to 4.4 percent.

The government projects that the shortfall this year will be less than the EU limit of 3.0 percent of GDP. Public debt rose to 45 percent of GDP last year, about half of the EU average.

