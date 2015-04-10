PRAGUE The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Friday it had no information about any suspicions of manipulation of interbank rates and did not see any reason to investigate the matter.

The central bank was reacting to a letter from Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros, who asked the bank to investigate whether the setting of the Prague Interbank Offered Rate (PRIBOR) may have been manipulated.

"We would welcome if deputy M. Pros explained more closely what he is basing his assertions on, and for him to also concretely prove his assertions," the central bank said in a statement.

"The CNB does not have any information whatsoever that there are 'suspicions of manipulation with PRIBOR' and that such suspicions 'have a real basis'. For this reason the CNB does not see a reason what 'suspicions' it should 'properly and thoroughly investigate' as is stated in the letter of deputy M.Pros."

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; editing by Andrew Roche)