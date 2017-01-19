Trump's encounter with glowing orb sets alight social media
Images of U.S. President Donald Trump placing his hands on a glowing orb has set alight the internet, prompting comparisons to science fiction and fantasy villains.
MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic A Czech performer of bubble art surrounded 275 high school students and a car with a single soap-bubble screen on Wednesday, breaking the national record.
Matej Kodes raised the screen around a rectangular 11 metre-by-7.5 meter area, enclosing those inside for a few seconds.
Participants had to be taller than 156 centimeters (5 ft 1 inch) to fulfill the conditions for the event, which was supervised by a representative from the Czech Book of Records, who declared it a new record.
Kodes, who has performed since 2008, achieved a Guinness World Record in 2014 for "most people inside a soap bubble", which at that time stood at 214.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Images of U.S. President Donald Trump placing his hands on a glowing orb has set alight the internet, prompting comparisons to science fiction and fantasy villains.
NOTTINGHAM, N.H. Eight people dressed in bright-colored athletic tops and soft pants sat on foam mats and stretched until five tiny Nigerian Dwarf goats, the size of small dogs, pranced into the studio and their goat yoga class began.