TOKYO Dai-ichi Life Co (8750.T), Japan's second-largest life insurer, is keen to further build its presence in Indonesia but is not interested in bidding for a stake in Bank Rakyat Indonesia's (BRI) (BBRI.JK) insurance unit, its president said.

Dai-ichi Life bought 40 percent of Indonesia's Panin Life for about $250 million in 2013 - part of a two-pronged M&A strategy that seeks to sow the seeds of future growth in Asia as well as tap developed markets like the United States for more immediate profit contribution.

Indonesia's insurance market is one of the fastest growing and most under-insured markets in Asia, attracting much interest from global insurers battling sluggish growth at home.

Dai-ichi Life President Koichiro Watanabe told Reuters in an interview that the Panin Life stake purchase does not mean the company feels it has done enough in Indonesia.

But the sale of a 40 percent stake in BRI's insurance unit "does not meet our investment criteria (at the price) reported by the media," he said.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the holding could fetch up to $600 million, adding that some six firms have been invited to bid, including Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T).

Dai-ichi Life, with $400 billion in assets, is the only one of Japan's top four life insurers to have listed, placing it under more pressure to achieve strong growth. As such, it has been one of the country's most acquisitive insurers, spending some 800 billion yen ($6.4 billion) on overseas deals that also include joint ventures since 2007.

In February, it completed a $5.6 billion acquisition of Protective Life, a mid-sized U.S. life insurance firm with its own long history of M&A, in the biggest deal ever by a Japanese insurer.

To encourage more M&A, Dai-ichi has set up a regional headquarters in the United States as well as an Asian headquarters in Singapore this year, delegating more authority for timely deal-making.

"Protective is always studying opportunities for acquisitions. They could happen at any time," he added.

Watanabe, a 62-year-old martial arts master, also said Dai-ichi is on the prowl for asset management companies overseas. It bought a stake in U.S. investment firm Janus Capital Group Inc (JNS.N) in 2012 and now owns about 20 percent.

He did not rule out raising Dai-ichi's stake in Janus in the future but said there was no plan to do so at present.

($1 = 124.4 yen)

