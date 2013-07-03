U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
U.S. health regulators warned on Wednesday that Daiichi Sankyo Inc's blood pressure drugs Benicar, Benicar HCT, Azor and Tribenzor can cause severe, chronic diarrhea and substantial weight loss, sometimes requiring hospitalization.
The Food and Drug Administration said the intestinal problems, known as sprue-like enteropathy, can develop months to years after starting on the drug, which is known generically as olmesartan medoxomil.
The drug is one of a class of drugs known as angiotensin II receptor blockers, or ARBs. The agency said sprue-like enteropathy has not been detected with other ARB drugs.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.
YANGON Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.